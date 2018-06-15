Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which Film Stars Should Step into Their Movie's Broadway Adaptation?
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 15, 2018
Idina Menzel, Robert de Niro, Rachel McAdams & James Earl Jones
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney & Getty Images; Composite by Caitlin McNaney)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

With the 72nd annual Tony Awards all wrapped up, we are truly feeling the summertime vibes: beach trips, barbecues and outdoor movies are just a few of the things we have on our to-do list. Summer is primetime for movie viewing, so it got us thinking: there are a bunch of screen-to-stage adaptations on the Great White Way. In fact, as previously reported, Sasson Gabay, the original star of The Band's Visit film, will step into the role of Tewfiq in the 10-time Tony-winning Broadway musical adaptation at the Barrymore Theatre. Which other film star should follow suit and take the stage in the Great White Way adaptation of their movie? Broadway.com Intern Sarah Grace McDuff got this challenge started with her top 10! Now it's your turn!


STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

