Watch Samantha Barks & Bryan Adams Sing 'I Can't Go Back' from Pretty Woman: The Musical

We're just a month away from the Broadway premiere of Pretty Woman, the new tuner based on the smash 1990 film. The musical's chart-topping songwriter Bryan Adams was recently joined by Pretty Woman star Samantha Barks at a U.K. concert to offer up a sample of his first musical-theater score to 20,000 Londoners. Watch the talented pair sing "I Can't Go Back" below and make your plans now to experience Pretty Woman: The Musical in person at the Nederlander Theatre.



