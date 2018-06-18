Broadway BUZZ

Watch Samantha Barks & Bryan Adams Sing 'I Can't Go Back' from Pretty Woman: The Musical
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 18, 2018

We're just a month away from the Broadway premiere of Pretty Woman, the new tuner based on the smash 1990 film. The musical's chart-topping songwriter Bryan Adams was recently joined by Pretty Woman star Samantha Barks at a U.K. concert to offer up a sample of his first musical-theater score to 20,000 Londoners. Watch the talented pair sing "I Can't Go Back" below and make your plans now to experience Pretty Woman: The Musical in person at the Nederlander Theatre.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

A new musical based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time.
