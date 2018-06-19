Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Christiani Pitts & Eric William Morris
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
Something Big! Exclusive Photos of King Kong Stars Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jun 19, 2018

The monstrous myth of King Kong is coming to life on Broadway! As previously reported, Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris will star as a young actress and a maverick filmmaker who voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen: King Kong. At the center of the Drew McOnie-helmed stage show is a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla. Pitts and Morris gave a private presentation of the upcoming Broadway musical at Haswell Green on June 19. Director and choreographer McOnie was also on hand to snap pics with the performers. Take a look at Broadway.com's exclusive photos from the event, and get ready to catch King Kong at the Broadway Theatre beginning on October 5!

King Kong leading lady Christiani Pitts flashes a smile to co-star Eric William Morris.
King Kong's director/choreographer Drew McOnie, Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris.

King Kong

Something big is coming to Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber & James Corden Mashup Phantom, Cats & Evita in a Hilarious Crosswalk the Musical
  2. New Musical Based on the Life of Michael Jackson Will Premiere on Broadway in 2020
  3. Broadway Grosses: Freshly Minted Tony Winners Bank on Their New High-Profile Status
  4. Moulin Rouge! The Musical Delays Boston Run by Two Weeks
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Will Return to Broadway's Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers