Something Big! Exclusive Photos of King Kong Stars Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris

The monstrous myth of King Kong is coming to life on Broadway! As previously reported, Christiani Pitts and Eric William Morris will star as a young actress and a maverick filmmaker who voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen: King Kong. At the center of the Drew McOnie-helmed stage show is a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla. Pitts and Morris gave a private presentation of the upcoming Broadway musical at Haswell Green on June 19. Director and choreographer McOnie was also on hand to snap pics with the performers. Take a look at Broadway.com's exclusive photos from the event, and get ready to catch King Kong at the Broadway Theatre beginning on October 5!

King Kong leading lady Christiani Pitts flashes a smile to co-star Eric William Morris.