PIX11 Partners with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: Tony Winners and Summer Shows

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-Award winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: Tony Winners and Summer Shows, will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, June 24 at 6:00pm ET and will also air on WSFL-TV in Miami on Saturday, June 23 at 11:00pm ET.



Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: Tony Winners and Summer Shows will feature the following:

Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk talking about The Band's Visit and their incredible Tony wins, plus Tony winner Ari'el Stachel talking about his Broadway debut

and their incredible Tony wins, plus Tony winner Ari'el Stachel talking about his Broadway debut Andrew Garfield and Tony Kushner talking about Angels in America

Tamsen Fadal sitting down with Tony-winning actress LaChanze, one of the stars of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

A behind-the-scenes talk with the stars of The Beast in the Jungle

Tamsen Fadal getting a sneak peek at Gettin' the Band Back Together and the new Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels with star Rachel York

and the new musical with star Rachel York Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek with a Broadway.com minute

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.