PIX11 Partners with The Broadway Channel to Air Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: Tony Winners and Summer Shows
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 19, 2018
Tamsen Fadal
(Photo: Getty Images)

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting's New York flagship station, has partnered with The Broadway Channel to present Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, a monthly series of specials about Broadway and the theater community. Hosted by PIX11's Emmy-Award winning anchor Tamsen Fadal, the latest installment, Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: Tony Winners and Summer Shows, will air on PIX11 in New York on Sunday, June 24 at 6:00pm ET and will also air on WSFL-TV in Miami on Saturday, June 23 at 11:00pm ET.

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal: Tony Winners and Summer Shows will feature the following:

  • Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk talking about The Band's Visit and their incredible Tony wins, plus Tony winner Ari'el Stachel talking about his Broadway debut
  • Andrew Garfield and Tony Kushner talking about Angels in America
  • Tamsen Fadal sitting down with Tony-winning actress LaChanze, one of the stars of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  • A behind-the-scenes talk with the stars of The Beast in the Jungle
  • Tamsen Fadal getting a sneak peek at Gettin' the Band Back Together and the new Go-Go's musical Head Over Heels with star Rachel York
  • Plus, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek with a Broadway.com minute

Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal is executive-produced by John Gore, Tamsen Fadal and Broadway Channel Senior Vice President Matthew Hege and produced by Keith Hurd.

