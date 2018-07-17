Back Where They Belong! Bette Midler & David Hyde Pierce Return to Hello, Dolly!

Tony winners Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce return to the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! beginning on July 17. The leading pair will continue with the production until its closing date of August 25. Midler and Pierce replace Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber, who played their final performance in the musical on July 15.



Midler took home a 2017 Tony Award for her turn in the classic musical's title role. Pierce, a Tony winner for Curtains, earned a Tony nom for his turn as Hello, Dolly!'s curmudgeonly Horace Vandergelder.



The cast of Hello, Dolly! also includes 2017 Tony winner Gavin Creel as Cornelious Hackl, 2017 Tony nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay, Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Alli Mauzey as Ernestina and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph.



As previously announced, two-time Tony winner Donna Murphy will play the role of Dolly at select performances beginning on July 22.