Tamyra Gray Dances Back into Tony-Winning Once On This Island
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 20, 2018
Tamyra Gray in "Once On This Island"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

American Idol alum Tamyra Gray returns to the Tony-winning and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning revival of Once On This Island in the role of Papa Ge beginning on August 20. Gray begins her second engagement in the hit production, replacing original cast member Merle Dandridge, who exited the show on August 19.

Gray's prior Great White Way credits include Rent and Bombay Dreams. She finished fourth place on season one of the reality competition show American Idol.

The first Broadway revival of Once On This Island is directed Tony nominee Michael Arden, choreographed by Camille A. Brown and music-directed by Alvin Hough Jr. The production began previews on November 9, 2017 and officially opened on December 3.

Once On This Island

Winner of the 2018 Tony Award for Best Revival for a Musical, bursting with Caribbean colors, rhythm and dance.
