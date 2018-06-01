Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Laurie Metcalf Signs On for Roseanne Spinoff The Conners & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 22, 2018
Laurie Metcalf
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.

Laurie Metcalf to Continue Emmy-Winning Role on Roseanne Spinoff
Three Tall Women star Laurie Metcalf might be wrapping up her latest Tony-winning performance this weekend, but you can continue to experience her unmatched talent on the small screen. ABC has just greenlit The Conners, a spinoff to the recently canceled Roseanne reboot, according to Deadline. Metcalf will be joined by Roseanne co-stars John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman for the series. The original Roseanne, which began in 1988, earned future two-time Tony winner Metcalf three Emmys for her turn as Jackie Harris.

Austin Pendleton Will Write, Direct and Appear in New Take on Richard III & Henry VI
Stage veteran Austin Pendleton, a Tony nominee who will return to Broadway later this year in Choir Boy, has been announced to adapt, direct and star in the new Shakespeare-inspired work War of the Roses: Henry VI & Richard III. Pendleton will play Henry VI in the production that will begin previews at off-Broadway's 124 Bank Street Theatre on August 1 with an opening scheduled for August 4. Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) will appear alongside Pendleton as Richard III. War of the Roses: Henry VI & Richard III is scheduled to play a limited engagement through August 19.

Jason Robert Brown to Release Politically Charged Album How We React and How We Recover
Ghostlight Records has announced the release of How We React and How We Recover, a new album from three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Parade). His first solo recording in over a decade is described as a rumination on love, family and music, partly a response to our fraught political climate, part portrait of an evolving contemporary artist. The album will be available in digital and streaming formats on June 29, with a physical CD planned for later this year. The release will coincide with New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of Brown's landmark New York debut show Songs for a New World, which runs from June 27-30.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Cats Movie to Start Shooting in November; Wayne McGregor Signs On as Choreographer
  2. Watch Maddie Baillio & More Perform the Mean Girls Anthem 'I'd Rather Be Me'
  3. The Band's Visit & Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Top 2018 Tony Award Winners
  4. Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber & James Corden Mashup Phantom, Cats & Evita in a Hilarious Crosswalk the Musical
  5. Once On This Island, The Band's Visit, Frozen & More to Perform at 2018 Broadway in Bryant Park

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin The Book of Mormon Mean Girls Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers