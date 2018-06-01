Odds & Ends: Laurie Metcalf Signs On for Roseanne Spinoff The Conners & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Laurie Metcalf to Continue Emmy-Winning Role on Roseanne Spinoff

Three Tall Women star Laurie Metcalf might be wrapping up her latest Tony-winning performance this weekend, but you can continue to experience her unmatched talent on the small screen. ABC has just greenlit The Conners, a spinoff to the recently canceled Roseanne reboot, according to Deadline. Metcalf will be joined by Roseanne co-stars John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman for the series. The original Roseanne, which began in 1988, earned future two-time Tony winner Metcalf three Emmys for her turn as Jackie Harris.



Austin Pendleton Will Write, Direct and Appear in New Take on Richard III & Henry VI

Stage veteran Austin Pendleton, a Tony nominee who will return to Broadway later this year in Choir Boy, has been announced to adapt, direct and star in the new Shakespeare-inspired work War of the Roses: Henry VI & Richard III. Pendleton will play Henry VI in the production that will begin previews at off-Broadway's 124 Bank Street Theatre on August 1 with an opening scheduled for August 4. Matt de Rogatis (Lone Star) will appear alongside Pendleton as Richard III. War of the Roses: Henry VI & Richard III is scheduled to play a limited engagement through August 19.



Jason Robert Brown to Release Politically Charged Album How We React and How We Recover

Ghostlight Records has announced the release of How We React and How We Recover, a new album from three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison County, Parade). His first solo recording in over a decade is described as a rumination on love, family and music, partly a response to our fraught political climate, part portrait of an evolving contemporary artist. The album will be available in digital and streaming formats on June 29, with a physical CD planned for later this year. The release will coincide with New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center production of Brown's landmark New York debut show Songs for a New World, which runs from June 27-30.