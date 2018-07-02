Broadway BUZZ

Bradley Gibson Is The Lion King's New Simba
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 2, 2018
Bradley Gibson
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Tony-winning musical The Lion King  welcomes Bradley Gibson in the role of Simba beginning on July 2. Gibson replaces Jelani Remy, who exits the production in advance of appearing in the off-Broadway revival of Smokey Joe's Cafe.

"I could not be more excited or honored to be joining the Disney family and the legacy that is The Lion King," said Gibson in an exclusive statement. "Simba's journey of self-discovery is one that has been a part of my life since childhood. I look so forward to taking my place on Pride Rock, and telling this timeless story with this beautiful company!"

Gibson's Broadway credits include A Bronx Tale and Rocky. He also appeared in the national touring production of Chicago.

Gibson joins a cast that includes L. Steven Taylor as Mufasa, Adrienne Walker as Nala, Tshidi Manye as Rafiki, Ben Jeffrey as Pumbaa, Fred Berman as Timon, Stephen Carlile as Scar, Bonita J. Hamilton as Shenzi, Kenneth Aikens and Joshua Dubose as Young Simba, and Mikee Castillo and Demi Singleton as Young Nala.

The Lion King is the winner of six 1998 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The hit show recently celebrated its 20th anniversary on Broadway.

