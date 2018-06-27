Tickets Are Now on Sale for Renee Taylor's Autobiographical Stage Turn My Life on a Diet

Tickets are now on sale for My Life on a Diet, a new solo comedy starring Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Renée Taylor (The Nanny). The previously announced play will have its New York premiere at the Theatre at St. Clement's beginning on July 12 with an opening set for July 25.



Written by Taylor and her late husband and comedy partner Joseph Bologna and originally directed by Bologna, My Life on a Diet dishes out juicy anecdotes about—and weight loss tips from—Hollywood legends such as Joan Crawford, Marilyn Monroe, Marlon Brando and Cary Grant. In sharing Taylor's highs and lows—on and off the scale—as only she could, the star proves how the ability to laugh will get you through it all.



My Life on a Diet will feature scenic design by Harry Feiner, lighting design by Stefanie Risk, sound design by Jay Risk and projection design by Michael Redman. The production will play a limited six-week engagement through August 19.