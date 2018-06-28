Tony Winner Glenda Jackson Sets Broadway Return in King Lear

Just a few weeks following her Tony Award win for Three Tall Women, Glenda Jackson has lined up her next appearance on the Great White Way, and it's a biggie. The two-time Oscar winner and two-time Emmy winner will take on the title role in a new production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear, a role she previously played in England to great acclaim. The Broadway production will begin previews on March 6, 2019 and open on April 11 at a theater to be announced. The announcement of a director is also to come.



"Performing King Lear in London was a wonderful and fulfilling experience, but this is a role you continue to work on and to make new discoveries," Jackson said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to explore the role anew, and look forward to the challenge of performing it on Broadway."



Jackson's Tony-winning triumph in Three Tall Women marked her first Broadway appearance in three decades. Her past main-stem credits include Tony-nominated performances in Macbeth, Strange Interlude, Rose and The Persecution and Assassination of Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade. She is a two-time Oscar winner for Women in Love and A Touch of Class.



Creative team and additional casting for King Lear will be announced at a later time.