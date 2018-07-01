Armie Hammer's Broadway Bow, Mamma Mia’s Big Screen Return, Puppies & More Save the Date Picks Heating Up July

Summer is officially in full swing! On top of beach trips, barbecues and park picnics, there’s a slew of theatrical goings on to look forward to during the month of July. Tall glass of water Armie Hammer will be keeping things cool in his Broadway debut in Straight White Men, the Go-Go’s are set to turn up the volume in the brand new musical Head Over Heels and Mamma Mia’s film sequel is going to make us want to go on a Greecian getaway. Plus: Bernadette Peters and puppies! What more could you want? Check out the Broadway.com staff’s Save the Date selections for the month of July.

July 12 - Mary Page Marlowe Opens Off-Broadway

August: Osage County Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe will make its eagerly anticipated New York premiere this summer with The Wolves’ acclaimed director Lila Neugebauer at its helm. The story centers on a seemingly normal accountant from Ohio. Six performers, including Orphan Black Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany, Tony winner Blair Brown, Emma Geer, Susan Pourfar and more, portray the titular character throughout different stages of her life.



Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip

“I am SO excited for Tatiana Maslany's New York stage debut. We know she is phenomenal at playing multiple characters (hello, Orphan Black). Seeing her perform with these powerful actresses will be a real treat.”

July 14 - Broadway Barks

Put on your Sunday Saturday clothes—and maybe pack a lint roller. Hello, Dolly! headliners Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber will join forces offstage to host the annual star-studded cat-and-dog-adoption event in Shubert Alley. Co-founded by Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore, the fundraiser benefits animal rescue groups in New York City. Festivities begin at 3:00pm with a meet-and-greet followed by the adoption event from 5:00-6:30pm. Four-legged adoptees will appear onstage alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars, including Christy Altomare, Taylor Trensch and many more.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

"Is there anything better than hanging out with your favorite four-legged friends? Well, maybe seeing live theater. Broadway Barks combines both, with stage stars helping New York’s super-sweet shelter animals find loving homes. This summertime event is always a must."

July 20 - Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Hits Theaters

Dancing queens have been clutching their pearls and counting down the days to this big-screen sequel since the moment Cher stepped off of a helicopter in the first trailer for the film. This time, Mamma Mia fans will get a look at the early days of Donna, played Meryl Streep as an adult and as a young woman by Lily James. The new installment reunites Amanda Seyfried, Colin Firth and more stars from the original film and includes some new faces, including Beautiful’s Jessica Keenan Wynn playing a young Christine Baranski.



Illustrator & Animator Ryan Casey

“Meryl, Cher, GREECE—I’m ready! I’m excited to see the cast back together along with the younger versions of their characters. A perfect summer escape set to the music of ABBA. I just may dance in the aisle…”

July 23 - Straight White Men Opens on Broadway

Call Me by Your Name star Armie Hammer is making his Broadway debut. Joining the big-screen hunk onstage are Heisenberg Tony nominee Denis Arndt, Parks & Rec’s Paul Schneider, Josh Charles, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe. Arndt, Hammer, Schneider and Charles play a father and his three grown sons whose Christmas Eve celebration turns into a confrontation about identity and privilege. Straight White Men was penned by female scribe Young Jean Lee and is directed by female director Anna D. Shapiro.



Managing Editor Beth Stevens

“Bright and bold downtown playwright Young Jean Lee is moving uptown to offer her take on that strange species that seems to permeate our culture. Plus, Armie Hammer on Broadway. Sold!”

July 26 - Head Over Heels Opens on Broadway

Inspired by Sir Philip Sidney’s Arcadia, Head Over Heels is an Elizabethan love story turned on its head. There’s a duke, a mysterious prophecy and two daughters: one mobbed by suitors, the other...not so much. Set to the beat of 1980s pop icons the Go-Go’s, this brand-new musical boasts Michael Mayer at its helm and includes a cast chock-full of talent: Rachel York, Jeremy Kushnier and RuPaul’s Drag Race's Peppermint, who will be the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on Broadway.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“Arcadia set to the infectious music of the ultimate girl power group, the Go-Go’s, an incredible cast and Spring Awakening director Michael Mayer in the mix? This all sounds crazy enough to be my new favorite musical.”



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



July 1 - Mauricio Martinez makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut

July 7 - Matt Doyle takes the stage at Joe’s Pub

July 16 - Jessica Vosk soars in Wicked

July 17 - Bette Midler returns to Hello, Dolly!

July 22- Smokey Joe’s Cafe opens off-Broadway