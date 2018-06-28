Straight White Men Postpones First Broadway Preview

The Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men has shifted the start of preview performances. Initially scheduled to begin at the Hayes Theater on June 29 at 8:00pm, the run will now start on June 30 at 8:00pm. The postponement follows the recent news that initially announced cast member Tom Skerritt exited the play; he was replaced by Denis Arndt. The cast also includes Armie Hammer, Josh Charles, Paul Schneider, Kate Bornstein and Ty Defoe. Anna D. Shapiro directs the production, for which opening night remains July 23.



Straight White Men takes place on Christmas Eve when Ed (Arndt) has gathered his three adult sons, Drew (Hammer), Matt (Schneider) and Jake (Charles), to celebrate with matching pajamas, trash-talking and Chinese takeout. But when a question they can't answer interrupts their holiday cheer, they are forced to confront their own identities.



The production features scenic design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by M.L. Dogg. The production will play a limited engagement through September 9.



Straight White Men made its New York premiere with a 2014 off-Broadway production directed by Lee at the Public Theater.