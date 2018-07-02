Odds & Ends: Broadway Flea Market Sets Date, Brandon Victor Dixon Joins 4th of July Spectacular & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



The 32nd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Announces Date

Every year Broadway fans flock to Shubert Alley for the Broadway Flea Market, so it's time to clear your schedule for September 23 so you can do the same. The day-long event gives fans the opportunity to buy merchandise, bid on props (and much more!) from their favorite shows and meet stars. The list of shows, actors and items set to appear at this year's Flea Market will be announced at a later date.



Brandon Victor Dixon Set to Sing for Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

Fourth of July just got a little more patriotic. Dixon, who was most recently seen on Broadway as Aaron Burr in Hamilton, has joined the star-studded lineup for NBC's annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. He will be joined by the Harlem Gospel Choir for a rendition of “America the Beautiful.” Joining Dixon for the night is Kelly Clarkson, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban. The special airs on NBC on Wednesday, July 4 (8-10 PM ET) with an hourlong encore presentation at 10PM.



Boy Erased Sets Release Date

The upcoming film Boy Erased is set to be released a limited release beginning November 2 instead of the previously announced September 28. Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges, who is making his Broadway debut this fall in The Waverly Gallery, stars as Jared, a young man who id outed to his parents and must choose between conversion therapy or being exiled from his family. The drama also stars two-time Tony winner Cherry Jones and Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.