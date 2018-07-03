Odds & Ends: Katharine McPhee Is Engaged, Jessica Vosk Sets Solo Album Release Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Katharine McPhee and David Foster are Engaged

Waitress star McPhee and Foster are going to tie the knot! The pair have been dating since last year, and they even attended the 2018 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards together. Apparently, Foster popped the question while the two were on a European vacation during McPhee's break from Waitress. McPhee returns to the diner on July 5 and perhaps she will be showing off her new rock at the stage door.



Jessica Vosk Announces Solo Album Name and Release Date

Vosk, who was recently announced as Wicked's next Broadway Elphaba just revealed important information about her new solo album: Jessica Vosk: Wild and Free will be released digitally and in stores on August 10! Vosk most recently played the green girl in the national tour of Wicked and has also been seen on Broadway in Finding Neverland, Fiddler on the Roof and Bridges of Madison County. She begins her turn at the Gershwin Theatre on July 16.



Ramin Karimloo, Christine Allado & More Featured on The Clockmaker's Daughter Cast Recording

The studio recording of The Clockmaker's Daughter, which premiered in London in 2015, has a bunch of familiar voices, including Karimloo and Allado. Karimloo was most recently seen in Anastasia and Allado is currently playing Peggy Schuyler in the West End production of Hamilton. Other stars who are featured on the recording include Fra Free from The Ferryman, Matthew Croke from Aladdin and Lauren James Ray from Wicked. The musical is set in the fictional Irish town of Spindlewood, which has its traditions, including The Turning of the Key. Every year, on the last night of winter, as the first day of spring unfolds, the townsfolk gather to take part in the strange ritual. The recording will be released by Auburn Jam Records later this year with limited edition CDs. The album will also be available via all major online retailers and is now available for pre-order from TheClockmakersDaughter.co.uk.