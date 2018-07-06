Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Summer Show Tunes
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 6, 2018
Lindsay Mendez, Lexi Lawson, Mandy Gonzalez, Jasmine Jones & Laura Osnes
(Photos by: Julieta Cervantes & Joan Marcus, Composite by: Caitlin McNaney)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Summer has officially arrived in New York City, and the only thing that can keep us from going crazy in the heat is cooling off by listening to our Sweltering Summer Spotify playlist. One of the best things about show tunes is there is a song for every occasion, so we rounded up some show tunes about summer for you to choose from! Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip kicked off this challenge, and now it's your turn to pick your top 10 favorite summer showtunes!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

