Jeremy Jordan Will Return to Broadway in American Son, Starring Kerry Washington & Steven Pasquale
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 10, 2018
Jeremy Jordan
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Talk about seizing the day! Newsies Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan will take on his first role in a Broadway play this season in American Son. He completes the company as Officer Paul Larkin and joins previously announced stars Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale and Eugene Lee. Christopher Demos-Brown's American Son, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, is scheduled to begin previews on October 6 with opening night slated for November 4 at the Booth Theatre.

Jordan has spent the past three years starring on the CBS and CW show Supergirl. On screen, he was also a series regular on NBC's Smash and starred opposite Anna Kendrick in the film adaptation of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last 5 Years. On Broadway, he originated the role of Jack Kelly in Newsies. His Great White Way credits also include Bonnie & Clyde, Rock of Ages and the 2009 Broadway revival of West Side Story.

American Son takes place at a Florida police station in the middle of the night, where a mother (Washington) is engaged in a search for her missing teenage son. Soon her husband (Pasquale) appears, and the evening spirals out of control.

The play will feature set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite and sound design by Peter Fitzgerald.

Seen in prior productions at George Street Playhouse and Barrington Stage Company, American Son was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright.

Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale star in the Broadway premiere of Christopher Demos-Brown's drama.
