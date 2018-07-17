Broadway BUZZ

Welcome to Belmont Avenue! Kimber Sprawl Joins A Bronx Tale on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 17, 2018
Kimber Sprawl
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Stage alum Kimber Sprawl joins the company of Broadway's A Bronx Tale on July 17. The young star takes on the role of Jane, replacing Christiani Pitts, who played her final performance on July 15 in advance of starring in the Broadway musical King Kong.

Sprawl's stage credits include the Broadway production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and the national touring production of The Lion King. Her regional credits include a turn as Felicia in Memphis at Walnut Street Theatre.

Sprawl joins a cast led by A Bronx Tale co-creator Chazz Palminteri as Sonny, Adam Kaplan as Calogero, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Lucia Giannetta as Rosina, Gerald Caesar as Tyrone, Frankie Leoni as Young Calogero and Levi Smith as the Young Calogero alternate.

A Bronx Tale takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Written by Palminteri and based on his life, the musical features original music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The tuner is co-directed by Robert De Niro (who directed and co-starred in the film) and Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo. The show began previews November 3, 2016 and opened on December 1.

As previously announcedA Bronx Tale will play its final Broadway performance on August 5.

View Comments

