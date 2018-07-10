Odds & Ends: Julie Taymor's Across the Universe Will Return to the Big Screen & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Julie Taymor's Across the Universe Will Return to the Big Screen

The beloved 2007 feature film Across the Universe is heading back to movie theaters this summer! The masterwork helmed by Tony-winning Lion King director Julie Taymor will play 450 cinemas nationwide on July 29 at 2:00pm, July 31 at 7:00pm and August 1 at 7:00pm. "Across the Universe was created around the extraordinary, time-defying music of The Beatles," said Taymor. "Thirty-three songs of Lennon, McCartney and Harrison not only drive the story but provide the voices of the characters and the content of the times." For ticketing and locations, click here.







Hailey Kilgore to Emcee Ahrens & Flaherty Concert Featuring Cast of Once On This Island

Once On This Island star Hailey Kilgore has signed on to host the upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below concert Once On This Island Sings Ahrens & Flaherty, taking place on July 18 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Tony nominee and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner Kilgore will be joined by fellow Once On This Island cast members singing from the acclaimed musicals penned by their show's songwriters, including Ragtime, Seussical and Anastasia. Cast members set to appear include Courtnee Carter, Darlesia Cearcy, Merle Dandridge, Cicily Daniels, Quentin Earl Darrington, Emerson Davis, Tyler Hardwick, Cassondra James, David Jennings, Kenita R. Miller, T. Oliver Reid, Ximone Rose, Aurelia Williams and Mia Williamson. Produced by Yael Silver, the evening will be directed by Haley Bennett and music-directed by Alvin Hough Jr.



Will Bonfiglio and Jessica Owens' I Love New York to Debut Off-Broadway

I Love New York, a new work by playwrights Will Bonfiglio and Jessica Owens, will appear off-Broadway this summer at midtown venue The Tank. Matthew Russell will direct the production, set to play a five-performance run from July 14-31. I Love New York explores modern anxiety and the quest for external validation by juxtaposing material from TripAdvisor.com and Ellis Island immigrant interviews. The cast will include Kareem Elsamadicy, Eli Branson, Jessica Jain, Amanda Dolan, Amara Brady, Sylvia Kates and Aidan Carr. I Love New York will feature sound design and original music by Aidan Carr, scenic and costume design by Deb O. and lighting design by Eric Norbury.



