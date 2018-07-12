Mallory Bechtel to Make Broadway Debut in Dear Evan Hansen; Laura Dreyfuss Sets Final Performance Date

The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen will welcome Mallory Bechtel in the role of Zoe Murphy beginning on July 31. The newcomer will make her Broadway debut, replacing original cast member Laura Dreyfuss, who will play her final performance during the July 15 evening Actors Fund benefit performance. Olivia Puckett will play the role of Zoe Murphy from July 17-29.



Bechtel is a 2018 high school graduate who will relocate to New York to join Dear Evan Hansen. Currently, she can be seen in the A24 hit Hereditary; she was also seen this season in an episode of Law & Order: SVU.



The current Dear Evan Hansen cast also includes Taylor Trensch, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Phoenix Best, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Alex Boniello and 2017 Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones, who will play her final performance on August 5, with the announcement of a replacement to come.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif.