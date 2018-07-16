Broadway BUZZ

Bernadette Peters in "Hello, Dolly!"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)
Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to Hello, Dolly! Before Bernadette Peters Says Farewell
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 16, 2018

Theatergoers had one task in mind this past week, and that was to catch Broadway icon Bernadette Peters one final time in the title role of Hello, Dolly! Numbers released today by the Broadway League are proof, with the Tony-winning production taking in a gross of $974,225.08, up from the prior week's box office of $777,296.00. One star may have left the building, but Dolly! fans have plenty of reason to return to the hit musical, as Tony winner Bette Midler walks down the staircase of the Harmonia Gardens Restaurant again on July 17, remaining at the Shubert Theatre through the show's conclusion on August 25.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 15:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,109,924.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,721,986.00)*
3. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,410,195.00)**
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,211,269.00)
5. Frozen ($2,087,637.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. A Bronx Tale ($582,997.75)
4. Once On This Island ($569,222.30)
3. Straight White Men ($350,130.00)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($341,040.00)
1. Head Over Heels ($306,926.25)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.88%)
2. Come From Away (102.03%)
3. Hamilton (101.78%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.59%)
5. Mean Girls (101.01%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Head Over Heels (80.85%)
4. Carousel (79.53%)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong (76.74%)
2. Kinky Boots (66.41%)
1. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (66.11%)

*Number based on nine performances
**Number based on five performances
Source: The Broadway League

Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler returns as Dolly Levi through August 25th.
