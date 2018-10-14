Odds & Ends: Great Comet Alum Gelsey Bell Set for True-Crime Concert Angelmakers & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Great Comet Alum Gelsey Bell Set for True-Crime Concert Angelmakers

Gelsey Bell, the power-voiced alum of Broadway's Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, will take part in composer Molly Rice's upcoming concert Angelmakers: Songs for Female Serial Killers at Feinstein's/54 Below. The event, which will also feature the vocals of Viva DeConcini, is set to take place on August 15 at 9:30pm. Angelmakers explores the moments and motives of female serial killers throughout history, from the 1500’s to the present. Rusty Thelin is the concert's director.



Bartlett Sher & Renée Fleming's Opera Work to Appear at Met's Summer HD Festival

The Metropolitan Opera has announced ten free screenings of acclaimed past performances as part of its Summer HD Festival, taking place on Lincoln Center Plaza From August 24 through September 3. The Met offers 3,000 free seats for each screening with no tickets required. Offerings of interest to Broadway fans will include Roméo et Juliette, directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady), set for August 25 at 8:00pm, and Der Rosenkavalier, starring Tony nominee and opera legend Renée Fleming (Carousel), taking place on September 2 at 7:15pm. For a full list of The Met's Summer HD Festival lineup, click here.



Danny Pudi & Parvesh Cheena to Host LCT3 Summer Spectacle Shabash!

Screen stars Danny Pudi (Community) and Parvesh Cheena (Outsourced) have signed on to emcee Shabash!, the first offering in Lincoln Center Theater's LCT3 Spotlight Series. The show celebrating work by artists of South Asian descent will be held at the Claire Tow Theater on August 2, 3 and 4. Shabash! will begin at 7:00pm with an exclusive rooftop happy hour at the Claire Tow Theater with DJ RuBot, followed at 8:00pm with a night of music and comedy, directed by Zi Alikhan with music direction by Annastasia Victory. The cast will feature Nick Choksi (The Great Comet), Angel Desai (Company), Meetu Chilana (Monsoon Wedding), Deepali Gupta (Pay No Attention to the Girl), Alingon Mitra (Adam Ruins Everything), Kamala Sankaram (Thumbprint), Jahn Sood (The Disappearing Man) and Kuhoo Verma (Monsoon Wedding).



Edwin Lee Gibson, Jackson Gay Sign On for Arena Stage's 2018-2019 Season

Obie-winning actor Edwin Lee Gibson and acclaimed off-Broadway director Jackson Gay are among the new artists announced as part of the previously announced 2018-2019 season at Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage. Gibson (The Seven) will star in the D.C.-area debut of Gretchen Law's Turn Me Loose (September 6-October 14, 2018), while Gay (Transfers) will direct Kenneth Lin's world-premiere political drama Kleptocracy (January 18-February 24, 2019). Also newly announced is actor Edward Gero—currently reprising his turn as Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in The Originalist off-Broadway—who will appear as Thomas Everson, Jr. in Arena's mounting of Ayad Akhtar's Tony-nominated play Junk (April 5-May 5, 2019). Arena Stage is currently presenting the world premiere musical Dave, running through August 19.



Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman to Craft Music for Murray Hill: About to Break

Downtown cabaret spot Joe's Pub has announced the North American premiere of Murray Hill: About to Break, a new theatrical event running from September 20-22 and 27-29. Directed by Tony winner Scott Wittman (Hairspray), the show will see renowned comic host Murray Hill center stage in the first major dedicated solo show of his career. About to Break will feature original music by Wittman and fellow Hairspray Tony winner Marc Shaiman, along with tunes by Kyle Forrester, Eric Kornfeld, Jesse Elder and music director Paul Leschen.