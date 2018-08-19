Odds & Ends: The Greatest Showman Sets Digital Release Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



The Greatest Showman Sets Digital Release Date

Get ready to sing and dance while experiencing the hit biopic The Greatest Showman in the comfort of your home. The celebrated movie musical has announced a digital release date of March 20. Featuring Tony winner Hugh Jackman in the title role with Waitress alum Keala Settle singing the Oscar-nommed "This Is Me," The Greatest Showman is a must-have that we'll certainly be watching on repeat. Check out the film's newly released 360° video below.







Geffen Playhouse Cancels Neil LaBute's Fat Pig; New Amanda Peet Play Announced

Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse has announced the cancellation of a previously announced production of the play Fat Pig by Neil LaBute. This Is Us star Chrissy Metz was to lead the cast. The cancellation comes on the heels of off-Broadway's MCC Theater terminating LaBute's longtime playwriting residency and nixing his upcoming world premiere play Reasons to Be Pretty Happy. The Geffen has replaced Fat Pig with the new work Our Very Own Carlin McCullough by Amanda Peet. The play centers on a single mother who discovers that her ten-year-old daughter is a tennis phenom. When a young, dedicated coach takes Carlin under his wing, her meteoric rise takes shape, and the threesome struggles over what is best when building up a champion. Tyne Rafaeli directs the production, with run dates and casting to be announced.



Indecent & Junk to Join World Premiere Dave at Arena Stage

Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage has added new productions of Paula Vogel's Tony-nominated play Indecent (November 23-December 30, 2018) and Ayad Akhtar's Junk (April 5-May 5, 2019) to its 2018-2019 season. The theater that berthed 2017 Tony-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen will also present productions of Turn Me Loose (September 6-October 14, 2018), Anything Goes (November 2-December 23, 2018), Kleptocracy (January 18-February 24, 2019), The Heiress (February 8-March 10, 2019), JQA (March 1-April 14, 2019) and Jubilee (April 26-June 2, 2019). As previously announced, Arena's season will begin with the world premiere musical Dave (July 13-August 19, 2018).