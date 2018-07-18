Diana Rigg to Exit Broadway Revival of My Fair Lady

Diana Rigg, the iconic actress who earned a 2018 Tony nomination for her turn as Mrs. Higgins in My Fair Lady, will play her final performance in Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed revival on September 9. The announcement of a replacement is forthcoming.



My Fair Lady marked a return to Broadway for Rigg after more than 20 years. A Tony winner for Medea, she won an Emmy for Rebecca and earned a recent nomination for Game of Thrones.



The principal cast of My Fair Lady also includes 2018 Tony nominees Lauren Ambrose as Eliza Doolittle, Harry Hadden-Paton as Professor Henry Higgins and Norbert Leo Butz as Alfred P. Doolittle, with Allan Corduner as Colonel Pickering, Linda Mugleston as Mrs. Pearce, Jordan Donica as Freddy Eynsford-Hill and Clarke Thorell as Zoltan Karpathy. Kerstin Anderson plays the role of Eliza Doolittle at Sunday matinée performances.



Tony winner Bartlett Sher directs and Tony winner Christopher Gattelli choreographs My Fair Lady, which began previews on March 15 and officially opened on April 19.



