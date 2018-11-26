Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels Will End Its Broadway Run

Head Over Heels, the lively new musical featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's, will conclude its run at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on January 6, 2019. Michael Mayer directs, Kimberly Grigsby music-directs and Spencer Liff choreographs the new tuner, which began previews on June 23 and officially opened on July 26. By closing, Head Over Heels will have played 37 previews and 188 regular performances.



Head Over Heels features an original book by Jeff Whitty adapted book by James Magruder, inspired by Sir Philip Sidney's 16th-century pastoral romance Arcadia. The musical is set to Go-Go's hits including "We Got the Beat," "Get Up and Go," "Cool Jerk," "Vacation," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Lust to Love," "Head Over Heels" and Belinda Carlisle's solo hits "Mad About You" and "Heaven Is a Place on Earth."



The principal cast includes stage alums Andrew Durand, Taylor Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, Tom Alan Robbins, Alexandra Socha and Rachel York along with RuPaul's Drag Race's Peppermint, who, with the musical, became the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on the Great White Way.



The Head Over Heels ensemble features Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson, Gregory Liles, Gavin Lodge, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, Christine Shepard, Tanner Ray Wilson and Ricardo Zayas.



Originally fronted by Carlisle, the Go-Go's were the first and only all-female band who both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to top the Billboard album charts. The internationally acclaimed pop hitmakers helped cement the foundation of the early-'80s pop-rock sound.



Head Over Heels made its world premiere under the direction of Ed Sylvanus Iskandar at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in the summer of 2016. This production, directed by Mayer, was seen in a pre-Broadway engagement at San Francisco's Curran theater earlier this year.



