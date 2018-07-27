Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in His Dark Materials Miniseries from Cursed Child Scribe

Newly anointed Kennedy Center honoree Lin-Manuel Miranda has landed a sweet new acting gig. The Hamilton creator will appear in BBC's new miniseries adaptation of Philip Pullman's bestselling fantasy book series His Dark Materials, according to Variety. The eight-part series is adapted by Tony winner Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), with the first two episodes directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper (the upcoming Cats film). Tony nominee Ruth Wilson (Constellations) and Golden Globe nominee James McAvoy (Atonement) will also star.



His Dark Materials centers on the young Lyra (to be played by Dafne Keen), who, through a truth-telling device, connects with her mysterious uncle (McAvoy) and the scary Mrs. Coulter (Wilson). On her journey to London, she becomes acquainted with adventurer Lee Scoresby (Miranda).



The casting of Miranda comes just in advance of several other projects keeping the star busy, including Mary Poppins Returns, the In the Heights film adaptation and the screen version of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick...Boom!



A production schedule and start date for His Dark Materials is to come.