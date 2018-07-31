Broadway BUZZ

Katherine McLaughlin
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
They're in the Band! Katherine McLaughlin & New Class of Kids Debut in School of Rock
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 31, 2018

Horace Green School officially has a new principal and class of students! Katherine McLaughlin made her Broadway debut as  Rosalie Mullins in School of Rock along with kid rockers Layla Capers as Tomika, Darrow Golub as James, Matthew Jost as Zack, Jordan Cole as Lawrence, Hudson Loverro as Billy and Nirvaan Pal as Mason on July 30. The hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical based on the 2003 film of the same name celebrated its new members after the performance. Get to know the new stars by checking out the photo below and be sure to get your tickets to see School of Rock before it closes on January 20, 2019.

Star Justin Collette with new cast members Katherine McLaughlin, Layla Capers, Duke Cutler, Darrow Golub, Matthew Jost, Jordan Cole, Hudson Loverro, Nirvaan Pal and Theodora Silverman.

