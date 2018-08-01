Pretty Woman Bows on Broadway, Gavin Creel & Rachel Tucker Belt It Out & More August Save the Date Picks

August has arrived and with it comes new Broadway musicals, fab concert engagements and much more. In addition to escaping to the beach, eating too much ice cream and executing perfect cannonballs into the pool, here's what the Broadway.com staff has on their to-do list for the dog days of summer.

August 7 - Abby Mueller Returns to Beautiful

After Supergirl star Melissa Benoist concludes her run as Carole King at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, Abby Mueller—yup, Beautiful Tony winner Jessie Mueller's sister—will return to the hit tuner's title role, alongside Kara Lindsay as music-making BFF Cynthia Weil and Evan Todd as King's husband and writing partner Gerry Goffin. Get her some kind of wonderful take on the chart-topper, from teen to Tapestry.



Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

“Abby Mueller is such an incredibly talented performer. I highly recommend catching this performance—and spending one fine day in an Abby Mueller YouTube spiral. You won't be sorry."

August 10 & 11 - Rachel Tucker at 54 Below

Broadway.com Audience Choice Award winner and Wicked fan fave Rachel Tucker returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for two nights of beautiful belting. The vocalist's set list usually includes beloved Broadway tunes ("Waving Through a Window" and "She Used to Be Mine" have been crowd pleasers), contemporary covers and, of course, a gravity-defying show-stopper from the Broadway blockbuster.



Photo Director Cait McNaney

"I've loved Rachel Tucker's performances in Wicked and The Last Ship, but her solo show is something special. She chooses songs that are surprising in the best way, and the show leaves you asking yourself 'Girl, how are you able to belt that high?!'"

August 13 - Gettin’ the Band Back Together Opens on Broadway

Get those hands in the air! Gettin' the Band Back Together bows at the Belasco Theatre this summer. The funny feel-good show centers on Mitch Papadopolous (played by Mitchell Jarvis), who finds himself jobless on his 40th birthday. Upon moving back in with his mom in New Jersey, he dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang and sets out to win the Battle of the Bands.



News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

“I had the time of my life rocking out to this new musical comedy when it premiered at George Street Playhouse in 2013. Broadway audiences had better get ready for toe-tapping tunes and plenty of belly laughs.”

August 16 - Pretty Woman Opens on Broadway

Les Miserables film star Samantha Barks and three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl take on the roles made famous by Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in the 1990 movie about the most unlikely of soulmates. With Jerry Mitchell at the helm, a score from Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and Tony nominee Orfeh back on Broadway as a fab BFF, fans of the film will be totally smitten with this fresh take on the rom-com classic.



Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"I love that Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance have created brand new music for this popular story. The fact that Samantha Barks and Andy Karl are bringing Vivian and Edward to life on stage is the icing on top!"

August 20 - Gavin Creel at Joe’s Pub

Tony winner Gavin Creel will spend his night off from Hello, Dolly! debuting musical material from Loud Nite, his semi-autobiographical show that's currently in the works. Diehard fans can look forward to his return to the stage of Joe’s Pub after six years. While few things are more magical than Creel's heavenly voice on a Broadway classic, fans of the talented performer will surely enjoy his pivot back into the Joe's Pub spotlight.



Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

“Gavin Creel has been charming Broadway audiences at Hello, Dolly! with his speech about digging ditches and living life to the fullest for over a year. I’m excited to see him rock out and test out this new show.”



Other events to mark on your calendar this month:



August 7 - Lisa Brescia steps into Dear Evan Hansen

August 9 - Be More Chill opens

August 10 - Freaky Friday airs

August 20 - Tamyra Grey returns to Once On This Island

August 23 - Grace McLean and Amber Grey at 54 Below