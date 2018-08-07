Odds & Ends: Kristolyn Lloyd, Devin Ilaw to Sing One Direction in Concert & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Kristolyn Lloyd, Devin Ilaw & More to Sing One Direction in Concert

A talented group of stage stars will lend their voices to the music of hitmakers One Direction in a new concert at Feinstein's/54 Below next month. Ben Caplan will direct the one-night event, titled 54 Sings One Direction, scheduled for September 28 at 9:30pm. The concert will feature the talents of Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Devin Ilaw (Miss Saigon), Krystina Alabado (This Ain’t No Disco), Josh Daniel (The Book of Mormon), Kaitlyn Frank (Newsies), Morgan Keene (Newsies), Peter LaPrade (This Ain't No Disco), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Christopher Rice (The Book of Mormon) and Clay Thomson (Newsies). The cast will sing One Direction hits including “What Makes You Beautiful,” “One Thing,” “Story of My Life,” “Drag Me Down,” “Little Things” and more.



Yiddish Fiddler on the Roof Announces Another Off-Broadway Extension

To life! The acclaimed new Yiddish-language production of Fiddler on the Roof has received a second extension by National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene. Originally slated for a run through August 26, the new off-Broadway staging will now run through October 25 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. The production had been previously extended through September 2. Tony and Oscar winner Joey Grey directs the production, which features Emmy-nominated Broadway alum Jackie Hoffman in the role of Yente. The cast also includes Steven Skybell as Tevye, Mary Illes as Golde, Rachel Zatcoff as Tzeitel, Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodel, Rosie Jo Neddy as Chava, Raquel Nobile as Shprintze, Samantha Hahn as Bielke, Ben Liebert as Motel, Daniel Kahn as Perchik, Cameron Johnson as Fyedka and Bruce Sabath as Lazar Wolf.



Alex Brightman & More Sign On for ASTEP Summer Benefit

More stars have joined the upcoming benefit for Artists Striving to End Poverty (ASTEP), set for August 13 at 7:00pm at Joe's Pub. Newly announced talent taking part includes Tony nominee Alex Brightman (School of Rock), Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Kara Lindsay (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill). They join the previously announced Sierra Boggess and Josh Lamon for the event highlighting ASTEP's work with vulnerable populations, as well as the positive impact that arts education can provide to children.



Kinky Boots Player Kevin Smith Kirkwood to Lead Classic Whitney Live!

Kevin Smith Kirkwood, a current cast member of Broadway hit Kinky Boots, will bring his acclaimed Whitney Houston tribute Classic Whitney: Alive! to downtown venue Joe's Pub for a run from August 5-13. The show sees Kirkwood channeling the voice, look and spirit of the late icon as she ascends from the choir of heaven and inhabits the body of Kirkwood to perform songs from her incredible catalog. Kirkwood has performed Classic Whitney: Alive! around the world, even giving a commanding performance at Houston's estate.