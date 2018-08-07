Broadway BUZZ

Get an Exclusive Look at Jason Robert Brown, Shoshana Bean & More Recording the Encores! Songs for a New World Cast Album
Hot Shot
by Eric King • Aug 7, 2018
Jason Robert Brown, Collin Donnell, Shoshana Bean, Mykal Kilgore & Solea Pfeiffer
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)

As previously reported, the acclaimed Encores! Off-Center production of Songs for a New World, which ran from June 27-30 at New York City Center, will receive a cast recording. Stars Colin Donnell, Shoshana Bean, Solea Pfeiffer and Mykal Kilgore joined composer Jason Robert Brown on August 7 at BerkleeNYC's Power Station to record the new album—and Broadway.com was there to get an exclusive look inside the studio. Check out the photos below, and look out for the album's release, slated for this fall. 

Songs for a New World composer Jason Robert Brown conducts the band recording "The New World."
Shoshana Bean sings "The New World" from Songs for a New World.
