The star-packed Broadway-premiere production of The Boys in the Band concluded its hit run this weekend on a new high. The celebrated 50th-anniversary mounting of Mart Crowley's landmark 1968 comic drama set a new record at the Booth Theatre, grossing $1,152,649.00 in its final week on the Great White Way. The previous record was held by the Bradley Cooper-led mounting of The Elephant Man, which grossed $1,113,192.00 for the week ending February 15, 2015. The Boys in the Band was the first show of the 2018-19 season to open, and it was the first show of the season to recoup, earning back its $3.5 million investment in the eleventh week of its 15-week run.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 12:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,142,518.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,412,158.00)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,221,032.50)
4. Hello, Dolly! ($2,106,304.78)
5. Frozen ($2,104,755.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($520,930.60)*
4. The Play That Goes Wrong ($360,262.00)
3. Straight White Men ($357,151.00)
2. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($293,846.75)**
1. Head Over Heels ($286,828.75)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.93%)+
2. The Boys in the Band (102.71%)
3. Come From Away (102.09%)
4. Hamilton (101.81%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.58%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (78.44%)
4. Carousel (72.45%)
3. Kinky Boots (68.87%)
2. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (63.26%)
1. Head Over Heels (60.05%)
