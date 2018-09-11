Tony Nominee Jennifer Simard Joins the Cast of Mean Girls

She's a cool mom! Tony nominee Jennifer Simard takes over the role of Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George in the Tony-nominated and Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical Mean Girls at the August Wilson Theatre on September 11. Simard replaces Beetlejuice-bound Kerry Butler, who played her final Mean Girls performance on September 9.



Simard recently concluded a celebrated yearlong run as Ernestina in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! She is a Tony nominee for Disaster! whose other Broadway credits include Sister Act, Shrek The Musical and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. She was seen as Miss Hannigan in the 2018 summer production of Annie at the Muny.



Simard joins a principal cast led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.



With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. The show began previews on March 12 and officially opened on April 8.