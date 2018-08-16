Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

James Corden & Ariana Grande
(Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS)
James Corden & Ariana Grande Melt Our Hearts with a Spine-Tingling 'Suddenly Seymour'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 16, 2018

James Corden and Ariana Grande are going back to their Broadway roots. The multi-talented stage alums, who recently offered up a parody of the film favorite Titanic, showed off their vocal prowess on the August 15 episode of The Late Late Show. The pair of stars took part in a Carpool Karaoke that concluded with a stirring rendition of Little Shop of Horrors' eleven-o'clock number "Suddenly Seymour." Watch the duo below and cross your fingers for a Broadway return of this musical classic.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Two Mormon Missionaries to Ring the Doorbell of a Broadway Legend in The Book of Merman
  2. Game On! Check Out Fun Polaroids of Gettin' the Band Back Together Stars on Opening Night
  3. Sasson Gabay on Coming Full Circle in The Band's Visit and American Anonymity
  4. Anthony Nuccio, Katie LaMark & More Will Lead the Rock of Ages Tour
  5. Jennifer Simard to Join Company of Mean Girls; Kerry Butler Sets Final Performance Date

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away School of Rock - The Musical Dear Evan Hansen All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters