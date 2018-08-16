James Corden & Ariana Grande Melt Our Hearts with a Spine-Tingling 'Suddenly Seymour'

James Corden and Ariana Grande are going back to their Broadway roots. The multi-talented stage alums, who recently offered up a parody of the film favorite Titanic, showed off their vocal prowess on the August 15 episode of The Late Late Show. The pair of stars took part in a Carpool Karaoke that concluded with a stirring rendition of Little Shop of Horrors' eleven-o'clock number "Suddenly Seymour." Watch the duo below and cross your fingers for a Broadway return of this musical classic.



