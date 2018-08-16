Broadway BUZZ

Watch the Cast of Desperate Measures Offer Up Musical-Theater Hilarity on Today
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 16, 2018

Desperate Measures is an off-Broadway hit. The award-winning new musical comedy, based on Shakespeare's beloved romp Measure for Measure, has audiences rolling in the aisles eight times a week. The talented cast, including stage favorites Lauren Molina and Conor Ryan, paid a visit to Today on August 16 to give TV audiences a taste of their new show. Watch the medley of numbers below, and make plans soon to visit New World Stages and experience Desperate Measures for yourself.

