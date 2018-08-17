Culturalist Challenge! Rank Your Top 10 Favorite Andy Karl Roles

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



Three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl is back on the boards as the dashing Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman: The Musical. The stage adaptation of the 1990 movie opened on August 16 at the Nederlander Theatre. Karl stars alongside Samantha Barks, Eric Anderson and his real-life wife Orfeh, singing Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance's fun rock score. In honor of Karl's return to the Great White Way, we're offering you a tough assignment: Rank your favorite of his stage and screen roles. Cue the Rocky theme, and pick out your top 10! Broadway.com Site Producer Joanne Villani kicked this one off with her picks.



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!