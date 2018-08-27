This Week's Broadway.com #LiveatFive Guests Are Rocking Out, Messing Up & Bringing the Heat Across the Country

Broadway.com #LiveatFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which Broadway.com editors discuss what's going on in the theater community and chat with stage stars about their current and upcoming projects.

August 27 - Jelani Remy, Smokey Joe's Cafe

After being the the king of Pride Rock as Simba in The Lion King on Broadway for three years, Jelani Remy is now singing a new tune in Smokey Joe's Cafe off-Broadway at Stage 42. The former Broadway.com vlogger leads the cast of the first major New York revival of the 1995 Tony-nominated musical revue, which features music from famed songwriters Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller like "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," "Love Potion Number 9" and "Kansas City." Before making his Broadway debut in The Lion King in 2015, Remy was a part of the national tour of the hit Disney show and also traveled the country in High School Musical. Be sure to tune in on Monday, August 27 to hear what it's like to sing some of the most well-known songs eight times a week.



August 28 - Marilu Henner, Gettin' the Band Back Together

Marilu Henner is back on Broadway for the first time in 16 years as Sharon Papadopolous in Gettin' the Band Back Together. She previously appeared on the Great White Way in Grease, Over Here!, Pal Joey, Social Security, Chicago and The Tale of the Allergist's Wife. She also led the touring productions of Annie Get Your Gun as Annie Oakley and Chicago as Roxie Hart. Henner is well known for her role on Taxi, which earned her five Golden Globe nominations. Make sure to set an alarm to watch Henner's live interview on Tuesday, August 28!



August 29 - Red Concepción, Miss Saigon National Tour

Red Concepción will be welcoming audiences to dreamland all across the country as The Engineer in Miss Saigon's national tour. Concepción is no stranger to the story: he has been playing The Engineer in the U.K. tour of Miss Saigon for the past year. Many of his stage credits took place in his native Philippines and include Priscilla Queen of the Desert, West Side Story and Hairspray. Tune in live on Wednesday, August 29 to learn what it's like to take this epic story across America.



August 30 - Brandon J. Ellis, The Play That Goes Wrong National Tour

Brandon J. Ellis is going to be making lots of mistakes all over the country as Trevor in the first national tour of The Play That Goes Wrong, which will close on Broadway on January 6, 2019. Ellis has previously appeared on Broadway in Company, Once, and most recently, Bandstand. His screen credits include 30 Rock, Vinyl and Dietland. Be sure to tune in live on Thursday, August 30 to see what goes right!

