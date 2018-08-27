Broadway Grosses: Pretty Woman: The Musical Sets New House Record at Nederlander Theatre

Just five weeks into its main-stem run, Pretty Woman: The Musical has yet again broken the box office record at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, grossing $1,155,322.00 during this past week of performances. The new musical based on the smash film has been packing in crowds, filling the Nederlander to 99.79% capacity. Three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl and screen star Samantha Barks lead the cast of the new tuner, which looks certain to remain on Broadway for years to come.
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending August 26:
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,249,628.00)
2. Hello, Dolly! ($2,342,740.58)
3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,187,788.00)
4. The Lion King ($2,160,990.00)
5. Frozen ($1,988,339.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($411,114.00)
4. Straight White Men ($355,682.10)
3. The Play That Goes Wrong ($310,523.50)
2. Head Over Heels ($240,516.05)
1. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($181,548.50)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.01%)
2. Come From Away (102.07%)
3. Hamilton (101.76%)
4. Dear Evan Hansen (101.47%)
5. Hello, Dolly! (101.29%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. School of Rock (65.63%)
4. Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (62.99%)
3. Gettin' the Band Back Together (60.26%)
2. Kinky Boots (57.50%)
1. Head Over Heels (48.05%)
Source: The Broadway League
