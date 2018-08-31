Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Which Top 10 Summer Obsessions Should Inspire a Broadway Musical?
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Aug 31, 2018
(Composite by Ryan Casey)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

It's Friday, and not just any Friday. Labor Day weekend is here! In addition to savoring those last beach days, we're looking back at the pop culture obsessions that made a splash in the summer of 2018: the movies, albums and TV shows. Which craze should inspire a Broadway musical? Broadway.com Editorial Assistant and pop culture aficionado Eric King got this challenge started with his top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

