Christiani Pitts Is the 'Queen of New York' in Dance-Filled King Kong Music Video

We're counting down the days till the Broadway premiere of King Kong, a new stage musical adaptation of the classic tale of beauty and the beast, starting Broadway previews on October 5. The show has just offered up a choreo-packed music video featuring leading lady Christiani Pitts dancing through the city streets and lending her thrilling voice to the new tune "Queen of New York," written by Eddie Perfect for the musical. Watch the young star below and don't miss the chance to experience more of King Kong's original music and moves at the Broadway Theatre.



