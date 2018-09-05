Odds & Ends: Nathan Lane, Chita Rivera, Michael Urie to Toast Terrence McNally at 92Y & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Nathan Lane, Chita Rivera, Michael Urie to Toast Terrence McNally at 92Y

A talented group of Broadway stars have been assembled to celebrate the work of four-time Tony-winning playwright and book writer Terrence McNally in an upcoming evening at the 92nd Street Y. Jeff Kaufman will direct the special event, taking place on October 21 at 7:30pm. The event will begin with a screening of the award-winning McNally bio-doc Every Act of Life. Afterward, McNally will be joined by special guest stars for a discussion with Chita Rivera, Nathan Lane and Christine Baranski, and performances of select scenes and songs, including Lane and Baranski performing from Lips Together, Teeth Apart and F. Murray Abraham offering a scene from Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune. Michael Urie, Nick Blaemire, Justin Quackenbush and Michael Benjamin Washington will perform from Love! Valor! Compassion! and Christy Altomare will sing the showstopper "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia. This event will mark the occasion of McNally's upcoming 80th birthday on November 3.



Ariana DeBose & More to Sing Out at Broadway Acts for Women Karaoke Event

Tony nominee and Broadway.com vlogger Ariana DeBose (Summer) is among a talent lineup of stage stars who will take part in Broadway Acts for Women, a star-studded karaoke event benefiting the reproductive rights advocacy organization "A Is For." The cabaret will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on September 30 at 6:00pm. Joining DeBose will be Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fun Home), Wicked star Jessica Vosk and Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda). Audience members will have the chance to bid on their favorite Broadway stars singing the song of their choice accompanied by an auction and raffle. Hosted by Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong and three-time Tony nominee Martha Plimpton, Broadway Acts for Women will feature musical direction by Dan Lipton, with comedian Amanda Duarte serving as the auctioneer.



Jason Gotay & More Set for World Premiere Musical Renascence

Casting has been announced for Renascence, a new musical making its world premiere as part of off-Broadway company Transport Group's 2018-2019 season. The previously announced show features a book by two-time Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), music by Carmel Dean and lyrics from the poems of Edna St. Vincent Millay, whom the musical is based upon. Scanlan will co-direct the production with Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, beginning previews on October 5 and opening on October 25 at Abrons Arts Center. The company will include Jason Gotay (Bring It On), Katie Thompson (R.R.R.E.D.) Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple), Hannah Corneau (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Danny Harris Kornfeld (Rent) and Donald Webber Jr. (Hamilton). Renascence will play a limited engagement through November 17.



Jessica Dickey's The Convent to Make World Premiere in 2019

The Convent, a new play by acclaimed scribe Jessica Dickey (Charles Ives Take Me Home), will arrive at off-Broadway's A.R.T./New York Theatres in 2019. Daniel Talbott will direct the production, slated to begin previews on January 16 with an opening set for January 24. In The Convent, a group of women go on a retreat to live like nuns in the Middle Ages and are baptized with 80s pop, female mysticism, hallucinogens and sex. The Convent will play a limited engagement through February 17. Casting will be announced at a later date.



P.S. A meaningful moment! Hillary & Bill Clinton see off-Broadway's Little Rock and visit the cast backstage on the landmark anniversary of the “Little Rock Nine” being barred from attending Little Rock Central High School.

(Photo: Russ Rowland)