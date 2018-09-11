Mark Ballas Joins Broadway's High-Heeled Hit Kinky Boots

Dancing with the Stars champ and former Broadway.com vlogger Mark Ballas takes over the role of Charlie Price in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 11. He succeeds David Cook, who played his last performance on September 9.



Ballas most recently performed on Broadway as the final Frankie Valli in the Broadway run of Jersey Boys. He returned to the role at The Muny in St. Louis this past summer.



"I am so ready to come back to Broadway and can't wait to step into those iconic boots and be part of the Kinky Boots legacy," said Ballas. "Kinky Boots is a heartfelt, positive and joyous show with an even more beautiful message that we all need right now more than ever. It will be an honor to perform alongside this amazing company and get to tell this story eight times a week!"



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.