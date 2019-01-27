Odds & Ends: Idina Menzel Announces the Release of a Live Album & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Idina Menzel Announces the Release of a Live Album

Idina Menzel broke some big news today! The Tony winner and recent Skintight star shared that she will lend her voice to a brand-new live album. "I have been sitting on some exciting news," said Menzel on Twitter. "I am releasing a live album! It's a double disc with lots of great art and a personal letter from me. Also a studio version of Bridge over Troubled Water recorded last summer on tour. Preorders tomorrow. Hope you like!" No doubts we will.



You Could Be Roger in Fox's Rent Live!

Warm up your vocal cords and get ready to offer your best "One Song Glory" to casting directors at Telsey Company. Fox's highly anticipated presentation of Rent Live! has announced an open audition for the role of Roger. "We are looking for musicians who act for the upcoming live musical production of Rent on FOX!," reads the notice. "Male, in his 20s, rock & roll grunge voice, leader of a rock band. He is able to project raw pain with charisma. Playing guitar a plus. MUST HAVE EXCELLENT POP ROCK SINGING VOICE." Is that you? If so, submit your audition here. Rent Live! will air on January 27, 2019.



A Christmas Carol Will Return to Merchant’s House for Sixth Year

Summoners Ensemble Theatre is bringing their acclaimed production of A Christmas Carol back to New York City for a limited engagement this holiday season! Co-adapted by Rhonda Dodd and John Kevin Jones (who will portray Charles Dickens), the staging is set to run in the elegant Greek Revival parlor of the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum from November 27 through December 29. The Merchant's House is distinguished in NYC as one of only 117 buildings with landmark status for both its exterior and interior.



Additional Casting Set for Corbin Bleu-Led Anything Goes at Arena Stage

Washington, D.C.'s Arena Stage has announced further casting for its upcoming new mounting of Cole Porter's Anything Goes. The production, directed by Molly Smith, will run from November 2 through December 23 on Arena's Fichandler Stage. Newly announced cast members include Stephen DeRosa (On the Town) as Moonface Martin, Jimmy Ray Bennett (Amazon's Hand of God) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh, Lisa Helmi Johanson (Avenue Q) as Hope Harcourt, Jonathan Holmes (Anne with an E) as Captain, Thomas Adrian Simpson (Dave) as Elisha Whitney, Maria Rizzo (Fiddler on the Roof) as Erma and Lisa Tejero (Metamorphoses) as Evangeline Harcourt, with additional players Ben Gunderson, DeMoya Watson Brown, Nicholas Yenson, Christopher Shin, Brent McBeth, Mickey Orange, Emily Jeanne Phillips, Lizz Picini, Kristyn Pope, Allie O’Donnell and Brett Uram. They join previously announced stars Corbin Bleu as Billy Crocker and Soara-Joye Ross as Reno Sweeney. Arena's Anything Goes will feature choreography by Parker Esse and music direction by Paul Sportelli.



Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk & Band's Visit Stars to Read John Cariani's Plays in Special Benefit

Members of the original Broadway cast of the Tony-winning musical The Band’s Visit—including Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Tony Shalhoub—will come together for a one-night benefit titled The Band Visits Cariani, featuring scenes from cast member John Cariani's plays. Tony and Olivier nominee Moritz Von Stuelpnagel (Bernhardt/Hamlet) will direct the event, slated to take place on October 1 at 7:30pm at the Pershing Square Signature Center. All proceeds will benefit the Wintergreen Arts Center, in Cariani's hometown of Presque Isle, Maine, which offers arts programs to children and adults in rural northern Maine. Shalhoub and Lenk will be joined by Bill Army, Layan Elwazani, Adam Kantor, Pomme Koch, Andrew Polk, Rachel Prather, Ahmad Maksoud, James Rana, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh and Kristen Sieh. Cariani's plays include Almost, Maine and Love/Sick.



P.S. Check out Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga in the latest trailer for the Star Is Born film remake.

