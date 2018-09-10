Tony Winner The Band's Visit Recoups Broadway Investment

The 2018 Tony winner for Best Musical is officially a Broadway hit! The Band's Visit has recouped its $8.75 million capitalization, producers announced today. The quiet tuner began performances on October 7, 2017 and officially opened on November 9 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.



"We are deeply grateful to the artists, collaborators and colleagues who have worked with us tirelessly to bring The Band's Visit to Broadway," said producers Orin Wolf, John Styles and John Hart. "It has brought us all such joy to see audiences connect with this story of strangers finding common ground through small acts of kindness."



Based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, The Band's Visit features a book by Itamar Moses and an original score by David Yazbek. The production is directed by David Yazbek, with music direction by Andrea Grody and choreography by Patrick McCollum.



The Band's Visit is the winner of ten 2018 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score (Yazbek), Best Book (Moses), Leading Actress (Katrina Lenk), Leading Actor (Tony Shalhoub), Featured Actor (Ari'el Stachel), Director (David Cromer), Lighting Design (Tyler Micoleau), Sound Design (Kai Harada) and Orchestrations (Jamshied Sharifi).



The show is tied in third place for the most Tony Awards won by a single show, behind The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11), and tied with Hello, Dolly! and Billy Elliot.



The Band's Visit made its world premiere at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2016.



