Broadway Grosses: Audiences Explore Fall Offerings Bernhardt/Hamlet & The Nap
The Biz
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 10, 2018
Janet McTeer
(Photo: Jake Chessum)

It's not just the sudden chill in the Theatre District air: fall has arrived on the Great White Way with the beginning of preview performances for Bernhardt/Hamlet and The Nap. Audiences ventured to the American Airlines Theatre to watch Janet McTeer play Sarah Berhardt playing Hamlet and to the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre to get familiar with the world of snooker. Straight White Men ended its run on September 9, making $382,324 in its last week. For top five regular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the play's the thing; the magical two-part play raked in $2,042,596. Eight more plays will begin performances before the year is out, including The Lifespan of a Fact, The Waverly GalleryThe Ferryman, American Son, Torch Song, To Kill a Mockingbird, Network and True West.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 9:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,209,201.00)
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child ($2,042,596.00)
3. Springsteen on Broadway($1,932,670.00)*
4. The Lion King ($1,874,691.00)
5. Frozen ($1,566,054.00)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong ($278,953.00)
4. Bernhardt/Hamlet ($243,681.70)**
3. Head Over Heels ($215,899.00)
2. Gettin' the Band Back Together ($195,896.00)
1. The Nap ($106,016.00)***

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.88%)
2. Hamilton (101.78%)
3. Come From Away (101.48%)
4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (101.48%)
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Play That Goes Wrong (65.19%)
4. Kinky Boots (63.61%)
3. School of Rock (58.71%)
2. Gettin' the Band Back Together  (44.27%)
1. Head Over Heels (43.00%)

*Number based on four performances
**Number based on seven preview performances
***Number based on six preview performances
Source: The Broadway League

