Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Mara Davi and Toccarra Cash Join Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong
News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Sep 11, 2018
Preston Truman Boyd, Alex Mandell, Toccarra Cash, Ashley Reyes, Quinn Van Antwerp, Jason Bowen, Jonathan Fielding & Mara Davi in "The Play That Goes Wrong" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Things are continuing to go wrong in the best way! Mara Davi and Toccarra Cash join the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong as Sandra and Annie, respectively, on September 11. Davi and Cash replace Ashley Bryant and Amelia McClain, who played their final performance on September 9.

Davi has previously appeared on Broadway in Dames At Sea, White Christmas, A Chorus Line and The Drowsy Chaperone. The Play That Goes Wrong marks Cash's Broadway debut.

Davi and Cash join the cast led by Mark Evans, Preston Truman Boyd, Alex Mandell, Jonathan Fielding, Jason Bowen and Harrison Unger.

Written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell and features set design by Tony Award Winner Nigel Hook.

The Play That Goes Wrong will play its previously announced final performance at the Lyceum Theatre on January 6, 2019.

The Play That Goes Wrong

London's Olivier Award-winning comedy arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Titanic Revival Aims for a 2019-2020 Broadway Bow
  2. Nathan Lane & Andrea Martin to Star in Taylor Mac's Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus on Broadway
  3. Tatiana Maslany to Join Bryan Cranston in Network on Broadway
  4. London Heathers Star Carrie Hope Fletcher on Balancing Her Role with Being a YouTube Sensation & More
  5. Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend & Tim Rice EGOT with Jesus Christ Superstar Emmy Win

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Chicago Frozen Dear Evan Hansen My Fair Lady All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters