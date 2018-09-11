Mara Davi and Toccarra Cash Join Broadway's The Play That Goes Wrong

Preston Truman Boyd, Alex Mandell, Toccarra Cash, Ashley Reyes, Quinn Van Antwerp, Jason Bowen, Jonathan Fielding & Mara Davi in "The Play That Goes Wrong" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Things are continuing to go wrong in the best way! Mara Davi and Toccarra Cash join the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong as Sandra and Annie, respectively, on September 11. Davi and Cash replace Ashley Bryant and Amelia McClain, who played their final performance on September 9.

Davi has previously appeared on Broadway in Dames At Sea, White Christmas, A Chorus Line and The Drowsy Chaperone. The Play That Goes Wrong marks Cash's Broadway debut.

Davi and Cash join the cast led by Mark Evans, Preston Truman Boyd, Alex Mandell, Jonathan Fielding, Jason Bowen and Harrison Unger.

Written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell and features set design by Tony Award Winner Nigel Hook.

The Play That Goes Wrong will play its previously announced final performance at the Lyceum Theatre on January 6, 2019.