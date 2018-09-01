Odds & Ends: Upcoming Beetlejuice Star Leslie Kritzer Sets Joe's Pub Return & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Upcoming Beetlejuice Star Leslie Kritzer Sets Joe's Pub Return

Leslie Kritzer, the power-voiced comedic star who is newly announced to lead the company of the Broadway-bound Beetlejuice musical, will first make a return to the cabaret stage. The Lucille Lortel Award-winning actress, previously seen at Joe's Pub in the hit production Leslie Kritzer Is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, will offer up Leslie Kritzer: Burn It to the Ground, backed by Vadim Feichtner and The Big Extinguisher Orchestra and directed by Randy Blair, on September 17 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Kritzer has been seen on Broadway in Legally Blonde, Something Rotten! and Hairspray and off-Broadway in The Robber Bridegroom and The Great American Trailer Park Musical.



Idina Menzel to Star Alongside Adam Sandler in New Film

Tony winner Idina Menzel will soon return to the big screen in the new film Uncut Gems, Deadline reports. The Wicked original, recent star of Skintight and screen headliner of Beaches and more, will appear alongside Adam Sandler, Eric Bogosian, Judd Hirsch and Lakeith Stanfield in the flick about a jewelry store owner (played by Sandler) who is battling a gambling addiction. Menzel will play his wife. A release date for the film is forthcoming.



Danny Gardner to Reprise Turn in Neurosis; Natalie Charle Ellis Will Also Join Cast

Danny Gardner has landed a sweet new off-Broadway gig. The Broadway hoofer (Dames at Sea) has been announced to revisit his acclaimed out-of-town turn as Frank in the cheered musical Neurosis, this time off-Broadway at the DR2 Theatre. Gardner, who originated the role in the 2013 debut production at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival, will lead the off-Broadway company beginning on September 26. Also joining the company on that date will be Natalie Charle Ellis (School of Rock) as Samantha. The pair will replace original off-Broadway stars Kevin Zak and Casey Erin Clark, respectively. Neurosis, a modern musical comedy with a psychiatric twist, features a book by Allan Rice, music by Ben Green and lyrics by Greg Edwards. Andy Sandberg is the tuner's director. The musical is slated to conclude its limited run on October 7.



P.S. Here's a first look at Matt Doyle & the cast of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll, opening tomorrow night at San Diego's Old Globe.



(Photo: Jim Cox)