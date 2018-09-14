Broadway BUZZ

A scene from "Network" at London's National Theatre
(Photo: Jan Versweyveld)
Tickets Are Now on Sale for Network, Starring Bryan Cranston & Tatiana Maslany
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 14, 2018

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Network, beginning previews on November 10 and opening on December 6 at the Belasco Theatre. The stage adaptation of the iconic film is written by Tony winner Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) and directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove (the upcoming West Side Story). Tony and Emmy winner Bryan Cranston reprises his Olivier-winning turn as Howard Beale from the show's London premiere alongside Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany as Diana Christensen.

Network centers on news anchorman Howard Beale (Cranston) who isn't pulling in viewers. In what is to be his final broadcast, he unravels live on screen, and as the ratings soar, Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. The film, written by Paddy Chayefsky and directed by Sidney Lumet, won four Academy Awards in 1976.

The creative team will feature set and lighting design by Jan Versweyveld, video design by Tal Yarden, costume design by An D’Huys and music/sound design by Eric Sleichim.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Network is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 17, 2019.

