Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda Bring Magic to the Big Screen in First Trailer for Mary Poppins Returns
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 17, 2018
Emily Blunt in "Mary Poppins Returns"
(Photo: Walt Disney Studios)

We're counting down the days till the cinema release of Mary Poppins Returns, the highly anticipated sequel to the classic film Mary Poppins. At long last, Disney has offered up the first official trailer to the film starring Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt, Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and a slew of stage-and-screen talents including five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury. Give a watch below and mark down the release date of December 19. This film is not to be missed.

