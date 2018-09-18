Broadway BUZZ

Brandon Uranowitz to Join The Band's Visit on Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 18, 2018
Brandon Uranowitz
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Brandon Uranowitz is returning to Broadway. The multi-talented two-time Tony nominee will step into the role of Itzik in the 2018 Tony-winning musical The Band's Visit on October 9, replacing Tony nominee John Cariani, who will play his final performance on October 7.

"The Band's Visit is one of those rare artistic gems that reminds us how powerful and unique theater is," said Uranowitz in an exclusive statement. "It's a gift for an actor and I am beyond grateful and honored to be moving to Bet Hatikva with this incredible team of artists."

Uranowitz earned Tony nominations for An American in Paris and Falsettos. He has also been seen on Broadway in Baby It's You! and Prince of Broadway.

Uranowitz joins a cast that also includes 2018 Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Ari'el Stachel, Sasson Gabay, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Samir Shukry, Bill Army, Joseph Kamal, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Layan Elwazani, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Jodi McFadden and James Rana.

Based on the 2007 screenplay by Eran Kolirin, The Band's Visit follows an Egyptian police band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

The Band's Visit features a Tony-winning book by Itamar Moses and a Tony-winning score by David Yazbek, with Tony-winning direction by David Yazbek, music direction by Andrea Grody and choreography by Patrick McCollum.

