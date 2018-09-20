Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Patti LuPone & More Sing Out in the Sitzprobe for London's Gender-Swapped Company
Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 20, 2018
Patti LuPone
(Photo: Helen Maybanks)

The stars of Marianne Elliott's highly anticipated new staging of Company were recently given the thrill of singing with the show's orchestra for the first time. The sitzprobe for the gender-swapped production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's hit musical gave the talented cast the chance to lend their voices to the show's beloved score backed by thrilling orchestrations—and now we've been given a chance to hear them sing together. Watch Tony-winning stage icon Patti LuPone, who will play Joanne, with Rosalie Craig as "Bobbie," and the full slate of stars below, and don't miss the chance to experience Company at the Gielgud Theatre beginning on September 26.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Celebrate the Season with the 2018 Broadway.com Fall Theater Preview, Hosted by Laura Benanti, Brought to You by Masterpass
  2. Kenneth Lonergan and Lila Neugebauer on Their Creative Kinship with The Waverly Gallery
  3. Cuba Gooding Jr. Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Return in Chicago
  4. Raul Esparza Sets New York Stage Return in Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
  5. Hey Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Robert Brown Is Still Waiting for You to Star in Parade

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Aladdin The Book of Mormon The Phantom of the Opera Pretty Woman: The Musical Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Frozen Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters