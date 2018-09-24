Watch Christiani Pitts Go Face to Face with Broadway's King Kong

King Kong's leading lady Christiani Pitts has shared what it means to be redefining the classic Hollywood damsel as Ann Darrow. Now, fans eager for the epic musical can see her get up close and personal with the 2,000-pound creature, designed by Sonny Tilders, is a whopping 20-feet tall. Take a look at the impressive photo of Pitts and Kong, and go behind the scenes at the photo shoot where the magic happened. King Kong begins performances at the Broadway Theatre on October 5.



